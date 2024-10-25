Sections
Local NewsOctober 25, 2024

Halloween festivities planned around region over coming week

Trunk-or-treats, haunted houses and more

Lewiston Tribune
William Quintana, 7, walks down the street dressed as Spongebob with his cousin Alice McCurdy, 4, taking on the role of the krabby patty during Pumpkin Palooza in downtown Lewiston in 2021. The 2024 version of Pumpkin Palooza is planned for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at downtown Lewiston.
William Quintana, 7, walks down the street dressed as Spongebob with his cousin Alice McCurdy, 4, taking on the role of the krabby patty during Pumpkin Palooza in downtown Lewiston in 2021. The 2024 version of Pumpkin Palooza is planned for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at downtown Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Halloween festivities for children, and even a few for adults, are being planned around the region during the coming week.

Here is a rundown of some of those Halloween events:

TODAY

Annual Genesee Trunk or Treat, 4:30-6:30 p.m. today, 330 W. Ash Ave., Genesee — Free pizza from the Genesee Civic Association, trick-or-treating with local businesses and jack-o’-lantern contest. Open to all.

LCSC Trunk-or-Treat, 5-6:30 p.m. today, P1FCU Activity Center, 602 Ninth Ave., Lewiston — Warrior athletic teams, LCSC campus groups and Rogers Motors will hand out candy and non-candy treats from decorated trunks in front of P1FCU Activity Center. Visitors are also encouraged to head inside the gym to watch a volleyball match between LCSC and Multnomah at 6 p.m.

Fright Festival, 5-11 p.m. today through Sunday, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow — Haunted house, night market, vendor fair, live music, beer garden, spooky maze, ax throwing, car smash and more. Tickets are $10.

Boo Bash, 6-8 p.m. today, Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston — Games, swimming, haunted maze and face painting while supplies last. Tickets are $14.99 per family.

Haunted House, 6-9 p.m. today through Thursday, Clarkston High School Auditorium, 401 Chestnut St. — Presented by the Clarkston High School Drama Club. Tickets are $5.

Oktoberfest Haunted Maze, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, 318 Sonnen Road, Greencreek — Maze time is approximately 30-45 minutes. Recommended for teens and adults. Beer and wine, chili, hot dogs, concessions and bonfire offered. Presented by American Freedom Defense. Tickets are $7.50.

Halloween Pub Crawl/Spooky Historical Tour, 6:30-10 p.m. today, Main Street, Pullman — Tour will stop at four locations and feature spooky historical details. Tour will start at 6:30 p.m. at Foundry Kitchen & Cocktails. No reservations needed; tips for the tour will be accepted.

Haunted Palouse, 7 p.m. today and Saturday, Main Street, Palouse — Well-known event returns this year. Only open to those 12 and older. Tickets are $40.

SATURDAY

Pumpkin Palooza, 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Main Street, Lewiston — Fall festival will feature games, crafts, food, a costume contest for people and pets, and the Great Pumpkin Roll.

Spooktacular Saturdays, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Main Street, Palouse — Haunted Palouse kids carnival, street fair, magic show, bouncy castle.

Halloween Bash, 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman — Trunk-or-treat from 3-7 p.m., children’s carnival from 3-7 p.m. and haunted house from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $5.

ARF Halloween Ball Fundraiser, 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Grangeville Elks Lodge, 111 S. Meadow St., Grangeville — Animal Rescue Foundation Halloween Ball fundraiser will feature live music by Vintage Youth and catering by Rodonna’s. Tickets are available at Ace in Grangeville and Rodonna’s in Cottonwood, $40 ($45 at the door).

Chief Tim ‘R Treat, 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Chief Timothy Park, 13766 U.S. Highway 12, Clarkston — Cabin, dry sites and tent sites open; reservations can by made at (509) 758-9580 or at camplife.com. Visitors can go trick-or-treating at the camp sites, get their faces painted and enjoy food and drink. The fee to enter is $5 per vehicle.

SUNDAY

Whitman County Humane Society’s Tails and Treats, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 1340 Old Moscow Road, Pullman — Family-friendly fundraising event invites people to bring their pets dressed in costumes for a chance to win prizes. Coffee will be provided by Pups & Cups Cafe. Cash donation of $20 or a donation of specific items is the entry fee.

Pumpkin Party at Pomeroy, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, corner of Third and Pataha streets, Pomeroy — Music, food and free entry to win a pumpkin for the first 25 children.

Uniontown’s Annual Trunk or Treat, 3-5 p.m. Sunday, 400 N. Park Way, Uniontown — Free trunk-or-treating event for children. All trunks also welcome starting at 2 p.m.

Team Orchards Trunk or Treat & Car Show, 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Prestige Care, 1014 Burrell Ave., Lewiston — Classic cars, vendors and local businesses will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters.

WEDNESDAY

Trunk-of-Treat Spooktacular, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 415 Sixth St., Lewiston — Free, family-friendly event is open to public. Event will be in parking lot on east side of hospital.

THURSDAY

Lewiston Center Mall Trick or Treat, 3-6 p.m. Thursday, 1804 19th Ave., Lewiston — Trick-or-treaters encouraged to stop by the mall dressed in costumes. Vendors are welcome.

Nezperce Trunk or Treat, 4-8 p.m., near Nezperce Christian Church, 307 Fourth Ave. — Trunk-or-treat, Lions Burger Stand and indoor games.

Rockin’ the Street, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Johnson Avenue, Orofino — Trick-or-treating event for families and children. Business owners and community organizations will give our treats and organize games. There will also be karaoke. No cost.

Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, New Ground Alliance Church, 817 Libby St., Clarkston — Trunk-or-treat at church. No cost to participate.

Redemption Church Clarkston Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, 1301 Poplar St., Clarkston — Trunk-or-treat with decorated vehicles, including Lightning McQueen. No cost.

TLC Trunk-or-Treat, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston — Trunk-or-treat at Trinity Lutheran Church open to public.

Trunk or Treat, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston — Trunk-or-treat is free and open to the public.

Winchester Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, downtown Winchester — All are invited to trunk-or-treat.

Nezperce Hotel Murder, 6 p.m. Thursday, 312 Oak St., Nezperce — Murder mystery at hotel.

