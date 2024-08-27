Hansen leaving Lewiston schools, to head west

Lance Hansen, who helped usher in several significant changes during his 17 years with the Lewiston School District, has been hired to lead a school district in Washington’s Tri-Cities.

Hansen, Lewiston’s superintendent, was tapped for the same job at the Kennewick School District, it was announced Friday.

Hansen will serve out his contract at Lewiston, which goes until June 30, and start at Kennewick on July 1.

Hansen, 55, said he wasn’t seeking a new job, but when he was told about Kennewick’s opening and that he might be a good fit for it, he decided to investigate and eventually applied.

The Kennewick district is huge, with nearly 20,000 students in its schools. He said the community is “very similar to Lewiston. It stresses education and values education.”

“I’m looking forward to apply some of the strategies and powerful practices that have worked for us in the Lewiston School District to their system in a way that will be value added to what they already have in place,” Hansen said in a phone interview with the Tribune on Friday evening.