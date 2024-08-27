Hansen named state’s top ‘super’

Lewiston School District Superintendent Lance Hansen earned the praise of his fellow educators and community as he received the Idaho Superintendent of the Year Award.
Hansen received the Idaho Superintendent of the Year for 2025 from the Idaho Association of School Administrators. The award recognizes his leadership and 33 years of improving education, building relationships and championing academic success, according to a news release from the school district.
Hansen has been the superintendent for the last four years. He also served in the Lewiston School District as assistant superintendent for eight years and two years as Lewiston High School principal.
Sacajawea Middle School Assistant Principal Corey Williams and Orchards Elementary Principal Jennifer Gomez have appreciated his leadership style. Williams said Hansen doesn’t settle for anything less than what’s best for the students in the Lewiston School District. Gomez said that commitment helps motivate staff and results in student success by creating a focused and supportive atmosphere, according to the news release.
Hansen is date-driven, which helps to create goals and focus on teacher collaboration and learning, according to the news release. He keeps district data on a wall in his office to track each school’s reading and math scores and develops strategic approaches for the district.
This practice has led the district to making a difference for students, Director of Curriculum Lisa Fenter said. She highlighted the Enhanced Core Reading Instruction curriculum that helped boost reading scores to the second in the state for grades kindergarten through third grade.
Hansen has also created an employee-friendly culture, according to the news release, such as team-building activities or get-togethers like bowling and talent shows, said Delilah Glenn, who received the Educational Support Personnel of the Year award. Human Resource Supervisor Kathy Vellegas said Hansen cares about people, looks for the positive and is easy to talk to for coming up with solutions.
“(Hansen) is an excellent leader who balances accountability and empathy very well in a high-profile and challenging role,” Jenifer Middle School Principal Aaron DeLane said in the news release. “When issues arise, he works from a position of what is best for students and how we can best serve our community.”
Whitman Elementary School Principal Amy Arlint said Hansen can also relate to the kids in the school district. Once, he helped a Whitman student with his tie for picture retake day, working with him to get his tie done correctly.
Outside of the Lewiston School District, Hansen works with other educational leaders in the region. Clarkston School District Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton and Asotin-Anatone School District Superintendent Dale Bonfield both spoke in the news release about Hansen’s collaboration with their districts.
“I really enjoy his calm demeanor. He has the ability to handle stress or issues in a way that puts everyone else around him at ease,” Bonfield said. “He is very knowledgeable about up-and-coming legal issues and is always looking at ways to improve student learning. I also respect the way he involves all members — no matter their title — in decision-making.”
Lewiston School Board President Staci Baldwin acknowledged Hansen’s work in giving students access to internships, scholarships, mentorships and preparing for success after graduation. She also noted his commitment to building relationships within the community.
“He has established and strengthened partnerships with stakeholders, families, and local businesses creating a network of support that directly benefits our students,” Baldwin said in the news release. “He represents our community with the utmost professionalism and has made the Lewiston School District a place that other districts strive to emulate.”
Before his work in the Lewiston School District Hansen worked as a math teacher at Moscow High School and began his career at Emmett High School. He graduated from Challis High School and earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Idaho, majoring in Spanish and minoring in math. He also has a master’s degree in educational leadership as well as an educational specialist degree in educational leadership, according to the news release.