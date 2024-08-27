Hansen named state’s top ‘super’

Lewiston School District Superintendent Lance Hansen earned the praise of his fellow educators and community as he received the Idaho Superintendent of the Year Award.

Hansen received the Idaho Superintendent of the Year for 2025 from the Idaho Association of School Administrators. The award recognizes his leadership and 33 years of improving education, building relationships and championing academic success, according to a news release from the school district.

Hansen has been the superintendent for the last four years. He also served in the Lewiston School District as assistant superintendent for eight years and two years as Lewiston High School principal.

Sacajawea Middle School Assistant Principal Corey Williams and Orchards Elementary Principal Jennifer Gomez have appreciated his leadership style. Williams said Hansen doesn’t settle for anything less than what’s best for the students in the Lewiston School District. Gomez said that commitment helps motivate staff and results in student success by creating a focused and supportive atmosphere, according to the news release.

Hansen is date-driven, which helps to create goals and focus on teacher collaboration and learning, according to the news release. He keeps district data on a wall in his office to track each school’s reading and math scores and develops strategic approaches for the district.

This practice has led the district to making a difference for students, Director of Curriculum Lisa Fenter said. She highlighted the Enhanced Core Reading Instruction curriculum that helped boost reading scores to the second in the state for grades kindergarten through third grade.

Hansen has also created an employee-friendly culture, according to the news release, such as team-building activities or get-togethers like bowling and talent shows, said Delilah Glenn, who received the Educational Support Personnel of the Year award. Human Resource Supervisor Kathy Vellegas said Hansen cares about people, looks for the positive and is easy to talk to for coming up with solutions.