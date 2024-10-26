Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Little Pink House Gallery marks anniversary with exhibits this weekend

Genesee’s Little Pink House Gallery will celebrate a decade of pop-up exhibits with a second anniversary show titled TEN AGAIN from 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M. TODAY AND SUNDAY at the gallery, 157 North Elm St., Genesee. The gallery will feature many artists who have been a part of the exhibit schedule since its inception in 2014.

Pumpkin Palooza takes over downtown Lewiston