Local NewsOctober 26, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Little Pink House Gallery marks anniversary with exhibits this weekend

Genesee’s Little Pink House Gallery will celebrate a decade of pop-up exhibits with a second anniversary show titled TEN AGAIN from 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M. TODAY AND SUNDAY at the gallery, 157 North Elm St., Genesee. The gallery will feature many artists who have been a part of the exhibit schedule since its inception in 2014.

Pumpkin Palooza takes over downtown Lewiston

Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s Pumpkin Palooza is scheduled for NOON TO 4 P.M. TODAY. There will be games, crafts, food, a costume contest for people and pets, and the Great Pumpkin Roll. There is no charge.

Chief Tim ‘R Treat on evening agenda

Chief Tim ‘R Treat, a trick-or-treating event at Chief Timothy Park, 13766 U.S. Highway 12, Clarkston, is planned for 5:30-8 P.M. TODAY. The fee to enter the park is $5 per vehicle.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

