Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 2, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Christmas craft fair planned at Winchester

The Christmas in the Pines Craft Fair is planned for 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at the Winchester Community Center in Winchester. The cost to enter is $1, or free with the donation of a can of food for the local food bank.

Asotin craft fair slated for today

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The Asotin High School Holiday Craft Fair is scheduled for 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. at both gyms at Asotin High, 215 Second St. Food donations will also be accepted.

Bar Olympics planned at tavern in Lewiston Orchards

The Wooden Nickel in Lewiston will hold its “Truly Twisted” Bar Olympics, starting at 2 P.M. TODAY. The tavern at 931 Bryden Ave. will offer games like flip cup, shuffle board, ball toss, darts and, weather permitting, cornhole. The cost is $20 per team of two. Signups will start at 1:30 P.M. TODAY. More information is available by calling the bar at (208) 790-0031.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsNov. 3
Election 2024: It's time to choose
Local NewsNov. 3
Project 2025’s architects’ vision for education spills into ...
Local NewsNov. 3
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: A recap of the high school footbal...
Local NewsNov. 3
Campaign contributions reported in Idaho elections
Related
U.S. Postal Service still looking for ballots lost while in transit to voters
Local NewsNov. 2
U.S. Postal Service still looking for ballots lost while in transit to voters
Recall vote for Juliaetta councilor goes to voters
Local NewsNov. 2
Recall vote for Juliaetta councilor goes to voters
Idaho 2B incumbent challenged by independent
Local NewsNov. 2
Idaho 2B incumbent challenged by independent
Two sentenced on separate child pornography cases
Local NewsNov. 2
Two sentenced on separate child pornography cases
Project Downtown in Pullman hits another snag
Local NewsNov. 2
Project Downtown in Pullman hits another snag
Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations officially sold
Local NewsNov. 2
Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations officially sold
Clearwater Paper announces completion of the sale of its tissue business to Italian company
Local NewsNov. 1
Clearwater Paper announces completion of the sale of its tissue business to Italian company
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Local NewsNov. 1
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy