Happenings

The Asotin High School Holiday Craft Fair is scheduled for 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. at both gyms at Asotin High, 215 Second St. Food donations will also be accepted.

Bar Olympics planned at tavern in Lewiston Orchards

The Wooden Nickel in Lewiston will hold its “Truly Twisted” Bar Olympics, starting at 2 P.M. TODAY. The tavern at 931 Bryden Ave. will offer games like flip cup, shuffle board, ball toss, darts and, weather permitting, cornhole. The cost is $20 per team of two. Signups will start at 1:30 P.M. TODAY. More information is available by calling the bar at (208) 790-0031.

