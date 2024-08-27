Sections
Local NewsOctober 23, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

TriState Health hosts open house today

Women’s imaging at TriState Health will host an open house from 4-6 P.M. TODAY at 1221 Highland Ave., in Clarkston, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October. The event will give guests an opportunity to view the hospital’s new mammography unit, ask questions about breast health, schedule annual mammograms, mingle and enjoy treats. To be eligible for self-referral got exams, prospective patients must be females older than age 40, must not pregnant or breast feeding, and must not have had a screening in the past year. More information about the open house is available by email to communityrelations@tsmh.org. Those seeking more information about TriState Imaging should call (509) 758-4658.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Join NPC historian to ‘Spill the Tea’ on the L-C Valley

Enjoy coffee or tea and some treats while learning about Lewiston and Clarkston history during “Spill the Tea” from 4-5 P.M. TODAY at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation’s Acitivity Room, 2870 Juniper Drive, in Lewiston. The talk is free and open to the public and will feature a speaker for the Nez Perce County Historical Society.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

