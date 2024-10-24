Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Ceremony planned at Aht’wy Interchange near casino
The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the Aht’wy Interchange project near the Clearwater River Casino at 1:30 P.M. TODAY east of Lewiston. The interchange is designed to make travel safer along that stretch of U.S. Highway 95/12, where several crashes have happened over the years. The event will include Nez Perce drummers from Lighting Creek, a ceremonial demonstration of Nez Perce horsemanship across the overpass and a prayer from Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee Chaplain Mary Jane Miles. The ribbon-cutting will end the event. The ceremony will be held outdoors at the northernmost ramp of the interchange.
You rang? ‘The Addams Family’ takes stage at UI
The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts’ production of “The Addams Family: A New Musical” will make its debut at 7:30 TONIGHT at the Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Tickets cost between $6 and $26, and are free for UI students. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/4eS4kvF. Shows are also planned FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY and NEXT WEEK.
