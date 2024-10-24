Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Ceremony planned at Aht’wy Interchange near casino

The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the Aht’wy Interchange project near the Clearwater River Casino at 1:30 P.M. TODAY east of Lewiston. The interchange is designed to make travel safer along that stretch of U.S. Highway 95/12, where several crashes have happened over the years. The event will include Nez Perce drummers from Lighting Creek, a ceremonial demonstration of Nez Perce horsemanship across the overpass and a prayer from Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee Chaplain Mary Jane Miles. The ribbon-cutting will end the event. The ceremony will be held outdoors at the northernmost ramp of the interchange.