Local NewsOctober 25, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Medicare counselors available at Lewiston Library today

Certified Medicare counselors from SHIBA, a service of the Idaho Department of Insurance, will be on hand from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library event space, 411 D St. Registration is required to participate in the free assistance, and can be done through SHIBA at (800) 247-4422.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

