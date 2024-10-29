Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
L-C Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch continues
The L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch continues with daily activities from 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. TODAY at 2200 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. The pumpkin patch, which will be available through HALLOWEEN, offers a multitude of pumpkins, kids’ activities, games, photo opportunities and special weekend events. More information is available at pumpkinpatchlcv.org.
Trick-or-Treat at the Palouse Ice Rink
Trick-or-Treat at the Rink is planned for 1:15 P.M. TODAY at the Palouse Ice Rink, 2019 S. Main St., Moscow. All are invited to skate in their costume, listen to Halloween music and collect some candy.
Treats and cool cars offered in Lewiston Orchards
The Team Orchards Trunk or Treat & Car Show is planned for 4-6 P.M. TODAY at Prestige Care, 1014 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Classic cars, vendors and local businesses will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters. The public is invited.
