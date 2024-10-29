Happenings

Trick-or-Treat at the Rink is planned for 1:15 P.M. TODAY at the Palouse Ice Rink, 2019 S. Main St., Moscow. All are invited to skate in their costume, listen to Halloween music and collect some candy.

Treats and cool cars offered in Lewiston Orchards

The Team Orchards Trunk or Treat & Car Show is planned for 4-6 P.M. TODAY at Prestige Care, 1014 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Classic cars, vendors and local businesses will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters. The public is invited.

