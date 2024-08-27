Happenings

As part of the exhibit “Those Wacky Victorians: Early 1800s Hobbies,” the Latah County Historical Society will hold a Parlor Talk on “Exploring Spiritualism” at 6 TONIGHT at the McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., in Moscow. The talk will discuss why Victorians had such an interest in the macabre, including art made with human hair, seances and crystal gazing. Light refreshments will be provided, with doors opening at 5:30 P.M.; guests are encouraged, but not required, to attend wearing their best Victorian-era garb. FRIDAY is the last day to view “Those Wacky Victorians,” with the mansion open for regular tours from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. More information is available at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

