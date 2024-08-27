Happenings

Dick Wittman, the former manager of a 20,000-acre crop, cattle and timber operation in northern Idaho, will deliver a presentation titled “Building a Sustainable Farm in the 21st Century” at 5 TONIGHT at the Lewiston City Library. There is no cost to attend. The event is being presented by the Nez Perce County Historical Society.

