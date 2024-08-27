Sections
Local NewsNovember 14, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Sustainable farming the topic of presentation

Dick Wittman, the former manager of a 20,000-acre crop, cattle and timber operation in northern Idaho, will deliver a presentation titled “Building a Sustainable Farm in the 21st Century” at 5 TONIGHT at the Lewiston City Library. There is no cost to attend. The event is being presented by the Nez Perce County Historical Society.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

