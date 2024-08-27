Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Veterans Day Parade set for today
The annual Veterans Day Parade on Lewiston’s Main Street is scheduled to start at 11:11 A.M. TODAY. This year’s theme is Honoring Women Veterans. The parade route will travel east along Main Street, starting at its intersection with Snake River Avenue.
Hirschel tournament and auction planned at Lancer Lanes
The Wayne Hirschel Bowling Tournament & Silent Auction starts at NOON TODAY at Lancer Lanes & Casino, 1250 Bridge St., Clarkston. The fundraiser for the Veterans of Foreign War Clarkston Group will feature a three-game singles tournament, with a $30 entry fee. Contact Lance Rinard at Lancer Lanes at lancerin@aol.com or (509) 295-1965 for more information and to enter the tournament.
