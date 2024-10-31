Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Foley Election Series takes a look at the U.S. Supreme Court
The Foley Election Series will tackle “The Supreme Court and the 2024 Election” at NOON TODAY at the Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, on the Washington State University campus in Pullman. University of Washington political science professor Scott Lemieux will discuss the role of the Supreme Court in the new administration, and the degree to which the court’s actions can be constrained by Congress. Pizza and soft drinks will be available, and the event will be livestreamed on YouTube at youtube.com/@FoleyInstitute/streams.
Last night to visit CHS Haunted House
The Clarkston High School Drama Club’s Haunted House will be available from 6-9 TONIGHT at the CHS Auditorium, 401 Chestnut St., in Clarkston. The haunted house features classic monsters like aliens, witches and ghosts. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the doors.
Halloween Dance Party planned at Kenworthy
The Kenworthy Performing Arts Center will hold a Halloween Dance Party starting at 8 TONIGHT at the Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. The event costs $10 to attend and will benefit Moscow Contemporary. DJ Dave will provide the music, and there will be a costume contest. Tickets can be purchased at kenworthypac.square.site.
