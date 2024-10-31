Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Foley Election Series takes a look at the U.S. Supreme Court

The Foley Election Series will tackle “The Supreme Court and the 2024 Election” at NOON TODAY at the Foley Speakers Room, 308 Bryan Hall, on the Washington State University campus in Pullman. University of Washington political science professor Scott Lemieux will discuss the role of the Supreme Court in the new administration, and the degree to which the court’s actions can be constrained by Congress. Pizza and soft drinks will be available, and the event will be livestreamed on YouTube at youtube.com/@FoleyInstitute/streams.

Last night to visit CHS Haunted House