Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 1, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Miniature Show opening reception this afternoon

The annual Miniature Show returns to the Valley Art Center, with an opening reception from 4-7 P.M. TODAY at 842 Sixth St., in Clarkston. The exhibit, which features more than 40 pieces by local artists, will continue through the month of November. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Lewiston First Fridays takes over downtown

Come explore Lewiston’s arts and local businesses at the November First Friday from 5-8 P.M. TODAY in downtown Lewiston. The event is hosted by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston and features after-hours shopping, music, food and specials.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsNov. 2
U.S. Postal Service still looking for ballots lost while in ...
Local NewsNov. 2
Recall vote for Juliaetta councilor goes to voters
Local NewsNov. 2
Idaho 2B incumbent challenged by independent
Local NewsNov. 2
Two sentenced on separate child pornography cases
Related
Project Downtown in Pullman hits another snag
Local NewsNov. 2
Project Downtown in Pullman hits another snag
Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations officially sold
Local NewsNov. 2
Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations officially sold
Clearwater Paper announces completion of the sale of its tissue business to Italian company
Local NewsNov. 1
Clearwater Paper announces completion of the sale of its tissue business to Italian company
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Local NewsNov. 1
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Former clerk who stole thousands from Bovill, Lapwai sentenced to prison
Local NewsNov. 1
Former clerk who stole thousands from Bovill, Lapwai sentenced to prison
Finding their inner Halloween: Candy Cane Lane shows spooky spirit
Local NewsNov. 1
Finding their inner Halloween: Candy Cane Lane shows spooky spirit
Candy-seekers descend on downtown Moscow
Local NewsNov. 1
Candy-seekers descend on downtown Moscow
Police still looking at College Hill assault
Local NewsNov. 1
Police still looking at College Hill assault
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy