Happenings

Miniature Show opening reception this afternoon

The annual Miniature Show returns to the Valley Art Center, with an opening reception from 4-7 P.M. TODAY at 842 Sixth St., in Clarkston. The exhibit, which features more than 40 pieces by local artists, will continue through the month of November. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.