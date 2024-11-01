Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Miniature Show opening reception this afternoon
The annual Miniature Show returns to the Valley Art Center, with an opening reception from 4-7 P.M. TODAY at 842 Sixth St., in Clarkston. The exhibit, which features more than 40 pieces by local artists, will continue through the month of November. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Lewiston First Fridays takes over downtown
Come explore Lewiston’s arts and local businesses at the November First Friday from 5-8 P.M. TODAY in downtown Lewiston. The event is hosted by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston and features after-hours shopping, music, food and specials.
