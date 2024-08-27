Sections
Local NewsNovember 5, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

It’s Election Day: Head to the polls

It’s Election Day all across the United States. In Idaho, the polls are open from 8 A.M. TO 8 P.M. In Washington, ballots must be postmarked TODAY or dropped off at the county election office by 8 P.M. TODAY. People who aren’t registered to vote can do so at polling places or county election offices. Nez Perce County Clerk Patty Weeks says such voters must bring proof of identity and proof of residence. Proof of identity includes a driver’s license or identification card, passport or other government-issued ID card, tribal ID card or license to carry. Some of those identity cards also provide proof of residency. Other proof of residency documents include something that has the person’s name and physical address such as current proof of insurance, deed, mortgage, rental agreement, property tax bill, utility bill, bank or credit card statement, paycheck stub, government-issued check, intake document from residential care or assisted living facility, current school year enrollment papers or a letter with official letterhead from social service agency verifying homelessness.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

