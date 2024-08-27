Sections
Local NewsNovember 6, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Writing workshop with Poet Jory Mickelson planned in Kamiah

Poet Jory Mickelson will hold a writing workshop from 6-8 TONIGHT at River Arts, 411 Main St., in Kamiah. This free class is intended to help budding adults and high school writers learn observation and imagination, and their use in writing about the world around us. No writing experience is necessary for the class. Mickelson earned a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Idaho and has published three books of poetry. More information is available at bit.ly/riverartspoetry.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

