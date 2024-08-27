Happenings

Poet Jory Mickelson will hold a writing workshop from 6-8 TONIGHT at River Arts, 411 Main St., in Kamiah. This free class is intended to help budding adults and high school writers learn observation and imagination, and their use in writing about the world around us. No writing experience is necessary for the class. Mickelson earned a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Idaho and has published three books of poetry. More information is available at bit.ly/riverartspoetry.

