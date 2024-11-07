Happenings

Classic Rock 102.9 DJ Bone will be living in a trailer 30 feet in the air TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY at Rogers Toyota of Lewiston, 1521 21st St, as part of the Hanging Out With Turkeys fundraising event, where food donations will be accepted at Rogers Toyota for The Community Action Center and Asotin County Food Bank. Donations can be dropped off at the car dealership from 6 A.M. to 6 P.M. TODAY and FRIDAY and 6 A.M. to 4 P.M. SATURDAY. Donations can also be made via Venmo to the Daily Fly (username: Dailyfly).

