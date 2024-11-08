Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Holiday Open House set at Newberry Square

Explore the businesses of Newberry Square at the Holiday Open House from 9 A.M. TO 6 P.M. TODAY and SATURDAY at 800 Main St., in Lewiston. See what kinds of gifts and goodies these local businesses have available, and enter to win a gift basket valued at more than $220 featuring items from the Newberry Square shops. More information is available at facebook.com/NewberrySquareLewiston.