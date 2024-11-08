Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Holiday Open House set at Newberry Square
Explore the businesses of Newberry Square at the Holiday Open House from 9 A.M. TO 6 P.M. TODAY and SATURDAY at 800 Main St., in Lewiston. See what kinds of gifts and goodies these local businesses have available, and enter to win a gift basket valued at more than $220 featuring items from the Newberry Square shops. More information is available at facebook.com/NewberrySquareLewiston.
L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity breaking ground on newest home
The L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity will break ground on its 36th home at 11 A.M. TODAY at 1535 Alder Ave., in Lewiston. Limited refreshments will be available. More information is available at (509) 758-7396.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.