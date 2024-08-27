Happenings

A wreath-laying ceremony to honor military members and veterans is planned for 11 A.M. MONDAY on the northwest lawn of the University of Idaho Administration Building in Moscow. The event will feature bagpipes, buglers and the members of the university’s ROTC programs. UI President Scott Green will give remarks on the long military-related history of the university and the featured speaker is Capt. Scott Brunson, the commander of the Navy ROTC programs at UI and Washington State University. There will be an open reception with refreshments immediately following the ceremony at the Veterans Assistance Center at the Living Learning Communities on campus.

