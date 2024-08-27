Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 12, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Everybody Reads author Nate Schweber to give talks this week

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Nate Schweber, author of the Everybody Reads pick “This America of Ours,” will give several presentations at area libraries and schools TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY. The story details the successful conservation activism of Avis and Bernard DeVoto. Area presentations are NOON TODAY, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax; 7 P.M. TODAY, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman; 11 A.M. WEDNESDAY, Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow; 4 P.M. WEDNESDAY, Terrell Library, 140 Glenn Terrell Mall, Washington State University campus, Pullman; 10 A.M. THURSDAY, Winchester Community Library, 314 Nezperce Ave., Winchester; 1:30 P.M. THURSDAY, Lewiston High School, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way, Lewiston; NOON FRIDAY, Lewiston City Library event space, 411 D St., Lewiston; 7 P.M. FRIDAY, Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. More information about Schweber, the book and the Everybody Reads program can be found at everybody-reads.org.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Related
Local NewsNov. 12
Idaho gas prices fall another eight cents
Local NewsNov. 12
Uniontown Public Library levy now passing after most recent ...
Local NewsNov. 12
PRH set for lockdown drill Thursday
Local NewsNov. 12
Pullman’s Main Street will reopen to limited traffic on Thur...
Related
Twin County United Way announces 11 Fellows who completed training
Local NewsNov. 12
Twin County United Way announces 11 Fellows who completed training
Two more couches set ablaze on Pullman’s College Hill after WSU victory this weekend
Local NewsNov. 12
Two more couches set ablaze on Pullman’s College Hill after WSU victory this weekend
Atten-hut, a 4-star general
Local NewsNov. 12
Atten-hut, a 4-star general
Film advocates for Idaho Medicaid expansion
Local NewsNov. 12
Film advocates for Idaho Medicaid expansion
Idaho gas prices fall another eight cents
Local NewsNov. 11
Idaho gas prices fall another eight cents
Asotin school library now also serving as meeting room
Local NewsNov. 11
Asotin school library now also serving as meeting room
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish
Local NewsNov. 11
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish
FROM THE ARCHIVES: World War II vet's bombsight was 20-20
Local NewsNov. 11
FROM THE ARCHIVES: World War II vet's bombsight was 20-20
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy