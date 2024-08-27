Happenings

Nate Schweber, author of the Everybody Reads pick “This America of Ours,” will give several presentations at area libraries and schools TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY. The story details the successful conservation activism of Avis and Bernard DeVoto. Area presentations are NOON TODAY, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax; 7 P.M. TODAY, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman; 11 A.M. WEDNESDAY, Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow; 4 P.M. WEDNESDAY, Terrell Library, 140 Glenn Terrell Mall, Washington State University campus, Pullman; 10 A.M. THURSDAY, Winchester Community Library, 314 Nezperce Ave., Winchester; 1:30 P.M. THURSDAY, Lewiston High School, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way, Lewiston; NOON FRIDAY, Lewiston City Library event space, 411 D St., Lewiston; 7 P.M. FRIDAY, Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. More information about Schweber, the book and the Everybody Reads program can be found at everybody-reads.org.

