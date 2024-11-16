Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Music event planned at downtown Pullman
Main St. Music Fest is planned for 2-9 P.M. TODAY at downtown Pullman. Radio station KZUU is coordinating the free event, which will feature live music at Pups & Cups, Brused Books, Gathering Place, Rico’s Pub and Hotel McCoy.
MMA fights planned at Clearwater River Casino
A card of mixed martial arts bouts in planned at 7 TONIGHT at the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge east of Lewiston. The Clearwater Combat event will feature both professional and amateur fighters. The doors open at 5:30 P.M. Some tickets are still available at the Clearwater Casino box office or online at ticketswest.com.
