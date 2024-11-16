Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 16, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Music event planned at downtown Pullman

Main St. Music Fest is planned for 2-9 P.M. TODAY at downtown Pullman. Radio station KZUU is coordinating the free event, which will feature live music at Pups & Cups, Brused Books, Gathering Place, Rico’s Pub and Hotel McCoy.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

MMA fights planned at Clearwater River Casino

A card of mixed martial arts bouts in planned at 7 TONIGHT at the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge east of Lewiston. The Clearwater Combat event will feature both professional and amateur fighters. The doors open at 5:30 P.M. Some tickets are still available at the Clearwater Casino box office or online at ticketswest.com.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Related
Local NewsNov. 16
Kohberger’s team files motion to suppress pivotal evidence
Local NewsNov. 16
St. Joe’s nurses to get raises with new contract
Local NewsNov. 16
Regents raise WSU tuition by max amount
Local NewsNov. 16
Records
Related
Spokane man pleads guilty to Farmington burglary
Local NewsNov. 16
Spokane man pleads guilty to Farmington burglary
Firefighters’ union, city of Lewiston at odds
Local NewsNov. 16
Firefighters’ union, city of Lewiston at odds
Garfield teenager arrested for allegedly making ‘swatting’ calls
Local NewsNov. 15
Garfield teenager arrested for allegedly making ‘swatting’ calls
WSU Regents aim to select new president early next year
Local NewsNov. 15
WSU Regents aim to select new president early next year
Firefighter struck by tree near Riggins continues recovery in Colorado
Local NewsNov. 15
Firefighter struck by tree near Riggins continues recovery in Colorado
Prosecutor seeks death penalty against Umphenour
Local NewsNov. 15
Prosecutor seeks death penalty against Umphenour
Pullman’s Main Street partially reopens
Local NewsNov. 15
Pullman’s Main Street partially reopens
UI polling location sees Election Day difficulty
Local NewsNov. 15
UI polling location sees Election Day difficulty
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy