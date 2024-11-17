Sections
Local NewsNovember 17, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Community band to play free show at Lewiston High

The Lewis Clark Community Concert Band will perform a free concert at 3 P.M. TODAY at Lewiston High School’s P1FCU Performing Arts Center, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way. The concert will be under the direction of Brendan Burns and Joel Pals.

Pie Party silent auction planned at Moscow

The Latah County Historical Society’s Pie Party is planned for 5-7 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center’s Great Room, 412 Third St., Moscow. The dessert silent auction will go toward the ongoing restoration work in the McConnell Mansion Window Project. There will also be free cider and cookies, and a no-host bar provided by the Moscow Alehouse. There is no cost to attend.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

