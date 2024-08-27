Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Montana mining exhibit makes debut at LCSC center

An exhibit titled “Montana’s Black Gold: Underground Coal Mining Communities, 1880-1950,” which features 49 historic photographs from private collections and public archives, will make its debut TODAY at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. The towns depicted in the photos include Red Lodge, Bearcreek, Roundup and Belt. It will be on display in the CAH first floor galleries until MARCH 1.