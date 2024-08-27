Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Montana mining exhibit makes debut at LCSC center
An exhibit titled “Montana’s Black Gold: Underground Coal Mining Communities, 1880-1950,” which features 49 historic photographs from private collections and public archives, will make its debut TODAY at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. The towns depicted in the photos include Red Lodge, Bearcreek, Roundup and Belt. It will be on display in the CAH first floor galleries until MARCH 1.
Classic film noir to be shown at Moscow theater
“Double Indemnity,” a 1944 American film noir, will be screened at 7 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The showing is part of the theater’s Movie Book Club series. Tickets $8 for adults, or included for those with a film pass.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.