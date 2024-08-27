Happenings

The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting and open house at 4 P.M. TODAY at 200 Main St. in Lewiston to celebrate Heart ’n Home Hospice’s new name. Formerly known as St. Joseph Family Hospice, Heart ’n Home offers support and care to those living with a terminal illness, according to their Facebook page. Contact Bethany Enter at (208) 799-5275 for more information.

