Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Winter Spirit will shine daily until early January

Winter Spirit made its debut for the season Saturday, and now the lights display at Locomotive Park in downtown Lewiston will be on DAILY, from 4:30-7:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. TO 1 A.M. The fireplace and music will be on from 4:30-10 P.M. The display will be active until JAN. 5.