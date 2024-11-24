Sections
Local NewsNovember 24, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Winter Spirit will shine daily until early January

Winter Spirit made its debut for the season Saturday, and now the lights display at Locomotive Park in downtown Lewiston will be on DAILY, from 4:30-7:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. TO 1 A.M. The fireplace and music will be on from 4:30-10 P.M. The display will be active until JAN. 5.

Sacred Heart Bazaar has salmon, ham on menu

The annual Sacred Heart Bazaar is scheduled for 11 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at St. Kateri Hall, 632 Second St., Lapwai. A salmon and baked ham dinner will be served. The cost is $14 for adults; $4 for children 5 to 12 years old; and free for children 4 and younger. The bazaar will also feature a silent auction from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., live auction at 3 p.m. and bingo from 12:30-2:30 p.m. There will be a raffle, and participants don’t have to be present to win.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

