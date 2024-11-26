Happenings

The Moscow Film Society is hosting a showing of “All About My Mother” as part of its Queer Behind the Camera series at 7 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. The film, rated R, is described as a comedy-drama vibrant tribute to female fortitude about a bereaved mother who lost her teenage son, an overwrought actress, her jealous lover, a pregnant nun and a transgender sex worker. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at kenworthypac.square.site.

