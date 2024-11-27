Happenings

The Corner Villa is planning a Thanksgiving Eve Celebration that will include music and food TODAY at the tavern’s Lewiston location, 2110 14th Ave. The Corner Villa opens at 3 P.M., and there will be music from Marcos Dominguez from 8 P.M. TO MIDNIGHT. Those who attend are welcome to bring holiday treats to share. Regulars and newcomers to the Corner Villa are welcome.

