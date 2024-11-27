Sections
Local NewsNovember 27, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Thanksgiving Eve Celebration planned at Lewiston tavern

The Corner Villa is planning a Thanksgiving Eve Celebration that will include music and food TODAY at the tavern’s Lewiston location, 2110 14th Ave. The Corner Villa opens at 3 P.M., and there will be music from Marcos Dominguez from 8 P.M. TO MIDNIGHT. Those who attend are welcome to bring holiday treats to share. Regulars and newcomers to the Corner Villa are welcome.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

