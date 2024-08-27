Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 28, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

What’s being served? Turkey Ball, of course

The Thanksgiving Day Turkey Ball basketball game will mark its 49th edition THIS MORNING at the Lewiston Orchards branch of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley, 1021 Burrell Ave. The doors will open at 8 A.M. and play will start at about 8:30 A.M. All are welcome and all will get a chance to play. There is no cost, but donations for the club will be collected.

Salvation Army offers a free meal

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The Salvation Army will offer a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 A.M. TO NOON TODAY at its Lewiston location, 1220 21st St. All are welcome. No additional volunteers are needed, according to organizers. The meal is sponsored by Gateway Church of Lewiston and Happy Day Corp.

Waha Grill welcomes all to free feast

The Waha Grill will again offer a free Thanksgiving meal THIS AFTERNOON to all who venture to the eatery at 40787 Waha Road, about 18 miles south of Lewiston. The meal will be served from NOON TO 8 P.M. Donations will be accepted.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Related
Local NewsNov. 28
Travelers can expect mainly good weather
Local NewsNov. 28
A proposal: injecting new spirit into Thanksgiving
Local NewsNov. 28
Charity devoted to pets to change hands
Local NewsNov. 28
Records
Related
LCSCs career tech program shows 18.5% growth in enrollment
Local NewsNov. 28
LCSCs career tech program shows 18.5% growth in enrollment
Police remind: We take assaults seriously
Local NewsNov. 28
Police remind: We take assaults seriously
Pullman project set to finish early next year
Local NewsNov. 28
Pullman project set to finish early next year
Moscow to vote on $7.2M bid for new city shop
Local NewsNov. 27
Moscow to vote on $7.2M bid for new city shop
Storage unit company files suit against Lewiston
Local NewsNov. 27
Storage unit company files suit against Lewiston
Post Falls man held on $100,000 for alleged sexual assault
Local NewsNov. 27
Post Falls man held on $100,000 for alleged sexual assault
YWCA invites the public to donate for Giving Tuesday
Local NewsNov. 27
YWCA invites the public to donate for Giving Tuesday
TriState fundraising for expansions and updates to its surgical center
Local NewsNov. 27
TriState fundraising for expansions and updates to its surgical center
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy