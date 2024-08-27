Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
What’s being served? Turkey Ball, of course
The Thanksgiving Day Turkey Ball basketball game will mark its 49th edition THIS MORNING at the Lewiston Orchards branch of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley, 1021 Burrell Ave. The doors will open at 8 A.M. and play will start at about 8:30 A.M. All are welcome and all will get a chance to play. There is no cost, but donations for the club will be collected.
Salvation Army offers a free meal
The Salvation Army will offer a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 A.M. TO NOON TODAY at its Lewiston location, 1220 21st St. All are welcome. No additional volunteers are needed, according to organizers. The meal is sponsored by Gateway Church of Lewiston and Happy Day Corp.
Waha Grill welcomes all to free feast
The Waha Grill will again offer a free Thanksgiving meal THIS AFTERNOON to all who venture to the eatery at 40787 Waha Road, about 18 miles south of Lewiston. The meal will be served from NOON TO 8 P.M. Donations will be accepted.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.