Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 29, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Plaid Friday on tap at downtown Lewiston

Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s Plaid Friday shopping event is planned for 9 A.M. TO 8 P.M. TODAY at the historic downtown area. Those who wear plaid are eligible for giveaways, discounts and other promotions.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Lewiston Center Christmas Market starts today

The three-day Lewiston Center Christmas Market gets started from 10 A.M. TO 7 P.M. TODAY at the mall, 1804 19th Ave. About 60 vendors will be on hand selling various items. There is no cost to enter. The market will continue 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. SATURDAY and NOON TO 5 P.M. SUNDAY.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Related
Local NewsNov. 29
Eggleston’s group again seeking U.S. Supreme Court injunctio...
Local NewsNov. 29
Christmas Angels offering photos with Santa on Saturday at L...
Local NewsNov. 29
This winter’s weather prediction? Get the snow shovel ready
Local NewsNov. 29
Republicans win local races, Dems win statewide in Washingto...
Related
Aha! Waha comes through again
Local NewsNov. 29
Aha! Waha comes through again
Travelers can expect mainly good weather
Local NewsNov. 28
Travelers can expect mainly good weather
A proposal: injecting new spirit into Thanksgiving
Local NewsNov. 28
A proposal: injecting new spirit into Thanksgiving
Charity devoted to pets to change hands
Local NewsNov. 28
Charity devoted to pets to change hands
LCSCs career tech program shows 18.5% growth in enrollment
Local NewsNov. 28
LCSCs career tech program shows 18.5% growth in enrollment
Police remind: We take assaults seriously
Local NewsNov. 28
Police remind: We take assaults seriously
Pullman project set to finish early next year
Local NewsNov. 28
Pullman project set to finish early next year
Moscow to vote on $7.2M bid for new city shop
Local NewsNov. 27
Moscow to vote on $7.2M bid for new city shop
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy