Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Plaid Friday on tap at downtown Lewiston
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s Plaid Friday shopping event is planned for 9 A.M. TO 8 P.M. TODAY at the historic downtown area. Those who wear plaid are eligible for giveaways, discounts and other promotions.
Lewiston Center Christmas Market starts today
The three-day Lewiston Center Christmas Market gets started from 10 A.M. TO 7 P.M. TODAY at the mall, 1804 19th Ave. About 60 vendors will be on hand selling various items. There is no cost to enter. The market will continue 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. SATURDAY and NOON TO 5 P.M. SUNDAY.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.