Happenings

Shop small in downtown Moscow
Merchants in downtown Moscow will observe Small Business Saturday TODAY. Besides Christmas shopping deals, there will also be a scavenger hunt at participating business. Scavenger hunt cards can be picked up at participating businesses.
Photos with Santa offered by Lewiston’s Christmas Angels
Photos with Santa will be offered by the nonprofit group Christmas Angels from 10:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the Masonic Lodge, 1122 18th Ave., Lewiston. Photos are available for a $5 minimum donation or the donation of two nonperishable food items. The event is a fundraiser for Christmas Angels, which “adopts” families during the holidays and provide them with gifts, food and other needs.
