Happenings

Christmas Market at Lewiston mall concludes this afternoon
The Lewiston Center Christmas Market will wrap up with a final session from NOON TO 5 P.M. TODAY at the mall, 1804 19th Ave. About 60 vendors will be on hand selling various items. There is no cost to enter.
Help for job-seekers offered at Lewiston library
A workshop titled “Get the Job You Want” is planned for 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Instructors will help those who attend with job applications, resumes and other job-search skills. The workshop is in-person but will also be streamed live, available at lewistonlibrary.org or worksourcewa.com.
