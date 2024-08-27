Sections
Local NewsDecember 1, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Christmas Market at Lewiston mall concludes this afternoon

The Lewiston Center Christmas Market will wrap up with a final session from NOON TO 5 P.M. TODAY at the mall, 1804 19th Ave. About 60 vendors will be on hand selling various items. There is no cost to enter.

Help for job-seekers offered at Lewiston library

A workshop titled “Get the Job You Want” is planned for 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Instructors will help those who attend with job applications, resumes and other job-search skills. The workshop is in-person but will also be streamed live, available at lewistonlibrary.org or worksourcewa.com.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

