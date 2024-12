The Lewis-Clark State College Concert Choir will perform its winter concert, “A Star in the East,” at 7:30 TONIGHT at the Silverthorne Theatre, 500 Eighth St., in Lewiston. This free event will feature the band Paradox and harpist Mimi Perez.

