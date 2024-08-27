Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 4, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Moscow LWV holds discussion on presidential rhetoric

The League of Women Voters of Moscow will hold the next installment of their speaker series, “Presidential Rhetoric in the 2024 election,” at NOON TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. University of Idaho Politics & Philosophy Department assistant professor Pavielle Haines will discuss how presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris articulated their opposing ideas on what it means to be an American, and how those views affected the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

LHS Gold Voices Choir to perform

The Lewiston High School Gold Voices Choir will perform a holiday favorites under the direction of Julie Burkey at 5:30 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library’s Event Space, 411 D St., in Lewiston.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Related
Local NewsDec. 4
City files complaint over contract dispute with firefighters
Local NewsDec. 4
Provost says UI will still serve students despite changes
Local NewsDec. 4
Councilors chose to cover added costs for Project Downtown o...
Local NewsDec. 4
Asotin County Courthouse to close at noon Friday
Related
Nez Perce Tribe receives $1.9M grant to restore creek in Idaho County
Local NewsDec. 4
Nez Perce Tribe receives $1.9M grant to restore creek in Idaho County
94-year-old woman dies in Tuesday crash on Moscow-Pullman Highway
Local NewsDec. 4
94-year-old woman dies in Tuesday crash on Moscow-Pullman Highway
Fatal crash closes Moscow-Pullman Highway near state line
Local NewsDec. 4
Fatal crash closes Moscow-Pullman Highway near state line
Cost estimate for Lewiston: $37.7 million
Local NewsDec. 3
Cost estimate for Lewiston: $37.7 million
Moscow council approves city shop project
Local NewsDec. 3
Moscow council approves city shop project
Clarkston roundabout making progress
Local NewsDec. 3
Clarkston roundabout making progress
Deputies arrest Moses Lake man in connection to Friday morning Colfax burglary
Local NewsDec. 3
Deputies arrest Moses Lake man in connection to Friday morning Colfax burglary
Father of Leighton Vander Esch arrested in alleged domestic violence incident
Local NewsDec. 3
Father of Leighton Vander Esch arrested in alleged domestic violence incident
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy