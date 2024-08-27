Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Moscow LWV holds discussion on presidential rhetoric

The League of Women Voters of Moscow will hold the next installment of their speaker series, “Presidential Rhetoric in the 2024 election,” at NOON TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. University of Idaho Politics & Philosophy Department assistant professor Pavielle Haines will discuss how presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris articulated their opposing ideas on what it means to be an American, and how those views affected the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.