Local NewsDecember 5, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Ski sale planned at Lewiston Community Center

The Lewiston Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Alpine Ski Wholesalers for a ski sale event from 5-8 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St. New and used ski, snowboard and winter clothing will be for sale. There is no cost to attend.

Light Up the Season on tap at Moscow

The city of Moscow’s Light Up the Season event is scheduled for 6-7 TONIGHT at Friendship Square and downtown Moscow. The event will include the lighting of the Winter Wonderland Tree and a parade. There is no cost to attend.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

