Local NewsDecember 6, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Chamber Music Series concert planned tonight

Grammy-nominated clarinetist Anthony McGill and pianist Gloria Chien will be in concert at 7:30 TONIGHT at the University of Idaho Administration Building Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. Tickets are available at uitickets.com, at the door (card only) and at the Bruce M. Pitman Center box office. The concert is presented by the Auditorium Chamber Music Series.

Cookies with Santa offered at downtown Lewiston

Cookies with Santa will be part of the last First Friday of 2024 at downtown Lewiston from 4:30-7:30 P.M. TODAY. Santa will be at Revive Studio, 527 Main St., with cocoa and coffee provided by Happy Day Restaurants, gluten-free cookies by Skalicky’s Bakery and Christmas cakesicles by B’s Bakery. Pictures are available for purchase through Ridingers Photography. Santa will be in front of a backdrop from What’s Poppin’ Balloons.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

