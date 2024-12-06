Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Chamber Music Series concert planned tonight

Grammy-nominated clarinetist Anthony McGill and pianist Gloria Chien will be in concert at 7:30 TONIGHT at the University of Idaho Administration Building Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. Tickets are available at uitickets.com, at the door (card only) and at the Bruce M. Pitman Center box office. The concert is presented by the Auditorium Chamber Music Series.