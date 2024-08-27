Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Pearl Harbor ceremony planned near confluence
The annual Pearl Harbor wreath ceremony near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers is planned for 11 A.M. TODAY. The remembrance will be held on the Lewiston side of the Snake River, north of the Interstate Bridge (Blue Bridge). The laying of the wreath will happen simultaneously with a flyover of World War II aircraft provided by Gary Peters, a 21-gun salute and the sounding of taps by the Marine Corps League. Spectators are welcome.
Lighted Christmas Parade takes to streets of Clarkston
The LC Valley Lighted Christmas Parade is planned for 4:30 P.M. TODAY along Sixth Street in Clarkston. The parade will feature floats, marching bands and local participants. Awards will be presented for the best entries in the parade.
Santa Claus expected at Winter Spirit
Santa Claus will appear at the Winter Spirit lights display at Lewiston’s Locomotive Park from 5-8 TONIGHT. There will be cookies and hot cocoa for all who attend, and a chance to get a photo with Santa. Santa will get a ride from Ernie’s Steakhouse to the park in an antique fire truck driven by the Grinch at about 4:30 P.M. The event is sponsored by Lewis Clark Credit Union.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.