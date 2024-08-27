Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 7, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Pearl Harbor ceremony planned near confluence

The annual Pearl Harbor wreath ceremony near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers is planned for 11 A.M. TODAY. The remembrance will be held on the Lewiston side of the Snake River, north of the Interstate Bridge (Blue Bridge). The laying of the wreath will happen simultaneously with a flyover of World War II aircraft provided by Gary Peters, a 21-gun salute and the sounding of taps by the Marine Corps League. Spectators are welcome.

Lighted Christmas Parade takes to streets of Clarkston

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The LC Valley Lighted Christmas Parade is planned for 4:30 P.M. TODAY along Sixth Street in Clarkston. The parade will feature floats, marching bands and local participants. Awards will be presented for the best entries in the parade.

Santa Claus expected at Winter Spirit

Santa Claus will appear at the Winter Spirit lights display at Lewiston’s Locomotive Park from 5-8 TONIGHT. There will be cookies and hot cocoa for all who attend, and a chance to get a photo with Santa. Santa will get a ride from Ernie’s Steakhouse to the park in an antique fire truck driven by the Grinch at about 4:30 P.M. The event is sponsored by Lewis Clark Credit Union.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Related
Local NewsDec. 7
Send the Trib your letters to Santa
Local NewsDec. 7
Santa Claus expects to visit Pullman neighborhoods next week
Local NewsDec. 7
Wish List heiress takes the baton
Local NewsDec. 7
Clarkston woman sentenced for taking $63,000-plus from Idaho...
Related
Wreaths Across America to honor vets
Local NewsDec. 7
Wreaths Across America to honor vets
The secret to success as a seamstress: knowing when to abstain
Local NewsDec. 7
The secret to success as a seamstress: knowing when to abstain
NPR journalist Druzin visiting Moscow to discuss extremism
Local NewsDec. 7
NPR journalist Druzin visiting Moscow to discuss extremism
Have you seen this Grinch?
Local NewsDec. 7
Have you seen this Grinch?
Forest Service updates review of ‘End of the World’ project
Local NewsDec. 7
Forest Service updates review of ‘End of the World’ project
Supporting a local school through Christmas spirit
Local NewsDec. 7
Supporting a local school through Christmas spirit
Man accused of having child porn pleads not guilty
Local NewsDec. 7
Man accused of having child porn pleads not guilty
Police urge caution as region sees high number of fatal crashes
Local NewsDec. 6
Police urge caution as region sees high number of fatal crashes
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy