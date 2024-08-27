Happenings

The LC Valley Lighted Christmas Parade is planned for 4:30 P.M. TODAY along Sixth Street in Clarkston. The parade will feature floats, marching bands and local participants. Awards will be presented for the best entries in the parade.

Santa Claus expected at Winter Spirit

Santa Claus will appear at the Winter Spirit lights display at Lewiston’s Locomotive Park from 5-8 TONIGHT. There will be cookies and hot cocoa for all who attend, and a chance to get a photo with Santa. Santa will get a ride from Ernie’s Steakhouse to the park in an antique fire truck driven by the Grinch at about 4:30 P.M. The event is sponsored by Lewis Clark Credit Union.

