Happenings

The nonprofit program Courageous Kids Climbing is planning a free ice-skating event for people of all ages with special needs from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the LC Ice Arena, 1521 N. Sixth Ave., Lewiston. Volunteers are also needed to help participants skate. Those who want to register kids to skate are asked to email to courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com. Another ice-skating opportunity is planned DEC. 22 at Moscow.

‘Nutcracker and Other Holiday Favorites’ takes stage at UI

The Washington Idaho Symphony’s presentation of “Nutcracker and Other Holiday Favorites” is scheduled from 3 P.M. TODAY at the University of Idaho Administration Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. Tickets are available at wa-idsymphony.org or at the door.

