Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Christmas Connection application period ends later this week
Those interested in applying for benefits from the 38th annual Christmas Connection program has until FRIDAY to sign up. Families can apply each day this week from 9 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 604 Second St., Clarkston. Those applying must register in person and bring some form of identification and proof of residency. The items will be for all of the people in the home. Those who are disabled or homebound may contact Sharon at (509) 758-7061 to apply. The program is open to families living in Anatone, Asotin, Clarkston, Lewiston, Lapwai, Culdesac, Genesee, Colton and Uniontown.
Presentation on seniors taking in roommates offered
Personnel from Olive & Coop, a company that pairs young people to live with seniors, will discuss how such situations promote longevity and aging in place from 11 A.M. TO NOON TODAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. There is no cost to attend today’s event.
