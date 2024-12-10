Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Christmas Connection application period ends later this week

Those interested in applying for benefits from the 38th annual Christmas Connection program has until FRIDAY to sign up. Families can apply each day this week from 9 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 604 Second St., Clarkston. Those applying must register in person and bring some form of identification and proof of residency. The items will be for all of the people in the home. Those who are disabled or homebound may contact Sharon at (509) 758-7061 to apply. The program is open to families living in Anatone, Asotin, Clarkston, Lewiston, Lapwai, Culdesac, Genesee, Colton and Uniontown.