Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Death Cafe planned at Moscow library
Death Cafe, an informal discussion group about death with no agenda, objectives or themes, is planning for 5:30 P.M. TODAY at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St. The gathering is a “conversation group” rather than grief support of counseling. Sweet treats will be provided. All are welcome.
Helping Hands Rescue bingo event offered at Clarkston
Helping Hands Rescue Bingo & Brews is planned for 6 TONIGHT at Riverport Brewing, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Helping Hands is a Lewiston-Clarkston Valley animal rescue nonprofit program. This is no cost to attend; bingo cards are sold in groups of six for $5.
