Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 12, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Death Cafe planned at Moscow library

Death Cafe, an informal discussion group about death with no agenda, objectives or themes, is planning for 5:30 P.M. TODAY at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St. The gathering is a “conversation group” rather than grief support of counseling. Sweet treats will be provided. All are welcome.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Helping Hands Rescue bingo event offered at Clarkston

Helping Hands Rescue Bingo & Brews is planned for 6 TONIGHT at Riverport Brewing, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Helping Hands is a Lewiston-Clarkston Valley animal rescue nonprofit program. This is no cost to attend; bingo cards are sold in groups of six for $5.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Related
Local NewsDec. 12
Sunflare chosen as WSU’s newest apple
Local NewsDec. 12
Community can vote on Vandal statue design
Local NewsDec. 12
Police: Two threatened to ‘shoot up’ the school
Local NewsDec. 12
Clarkston man guilty of making threats of violence
Related
More than a dozen break-ins reported on Military Hill
Local NewsDec. 12
More than a dozen break-ins reported on Military Hill
PRH now taking reservations for annual gala
Local NewsDec. 12
PRH now taking reservations for annual gala
Only one deficiency found in Pullman city audit
Local NewsDec. 12
Only one deficiency found in Pullman city audit
Groups petition for new grizzly scheme
Local NewsDec. 12
Groups petition for new grizzly scheme
WSU Pullman Interim Chancellor Dave Cillay accepts permanent position
Local NewsDec. 12
WSU Pullman Interim Chancellor Dave Cillay accepts permanent position
Send the Trib your letters to Santa
Local NewsDec. 12
Send the Trib your letters to Santa
Clarkston man guilty for making threats of violence
Local NewsDec. 11
Clarkston man guilty for making threats of violence
Power and Conservation Council reports progress
Local NewsDec. 11
Power and Conservation Council reports progress
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy