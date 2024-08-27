Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Nutcracker comes to Silverthorne tonight, Saturday
A full production of the Nutcracker by Footnotes Dance Studio is planned at 6 TONIGHT at the LCSC Silverthorne Theatre, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. The production will feature about 70 dancers between the ages of 5 and 18. Tickets cost between $10 to $15 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3VBxIi4. Performances are also planned at 1 P.M. and 6 P.M. SATURDAY.
Moonlight skiing at Lolo Pass
Moonlight skiing is planned TONIGHT at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located along U.S. Highway 12 near the Idaho-Montana border. There will be evening cross-country skiing and live music in the warming tent starting at 6 P.M. PST. More gatherings are also planned JAN. 10 and FEB. 14.
