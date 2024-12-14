Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Wreaths Across America will honor vets at noon at Vineland Cemetery

More than 1,400 wreaths will be placed on the graves of veterans at NOON TODAY at Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston, as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America tradition. Some 2 million wreaths will be placed around the country during the Christmas season, including at veterans’ graves at 1 P.M. TODAY at the Pullman Cemetery, 500 Fairmount Drive. More information about Wreaths Across America can be found at wreathsacrossamerica.org