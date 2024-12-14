Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Wreaths Across America will honor vets at noon at Vineland Cemetery
More than 1,400 wreaths will be placed on the graves of veterans at NOON TODAY at Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston, as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America tradition. Some 2 million wreaths will be placed around the country during the Christmas season, including at veterans’ graves at 1 P.M. TODAY at the Pullman Cemetery, 500 Fairmount Drive. More information about Wreaths Across America can be found at wreathsacrossamerica.org
Asotin Lighted Christmas Parade set for this afternoon
The Asotin Lighted Christmas Parade is scheduled for 5 P.M. TODAY, with line-up set for 4:15 P.M. at the Asotin City Park. No application is needed to participate, but those wishing to join are asked to review parade rules at cityofasotin.org/area-information/annual-events.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.