Local NewsDecember 15, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Christmas Market back at Lewiston Center Mall

The latest Christmas Market at the Lewiston Center Mall will be open to shoppers from NOON TO 5 P.M. TODAY. There is no cost to attend. Crafts, food and other goods will be sold. The market is scheduled to return DEC. 21 AND 22.

‘Annie the Musical’ wraps up its run

The Lewiston Civic Theater’s production of “Annie the Musical” will wrap up with its final performance at 2 P.M. TODAY at the old Lewiston High School, 1114 Ninth Ave. Tickets can be purchased at the door, by calling the box office at (208) 746-3401 or online at bit.ly/41zjrWY.

Community band plays Christmas concert at Lewiston High

The Lewis Clark Community Concert Band will perform in a free Christmas concert from 3-4 P.M. TODAY at the P1FCU Performing Arts Center at Lewiston High School, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way. All are welcome.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

