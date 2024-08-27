Sections
Local NewsDecember 17, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

That old Christmas favorite, ‘Die Hard,’ plays in Moscow

Is “Die Hard” (R, 1988) a Christmas movie? Find out for yourself when it is screened at 7 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The showing is part of the theater’s Festive Flicks series. Tickets are $8, and $1 of each ticket will be donated to charity.

CCI/Speer hands out free hams and turkeys at Lewiston

CCI/Speer will hand out free hams or turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis from 4-7 P.M. TODAY in the parking lot near Sportsman’s Warehouse, 2331 Thain Grade, Lewiston. Those who attend are asked to enter the parking lot via Thain Grade (near the former Shopko) and exit via Nezperce Grade (near Sportsman’s Warehouse).

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

