Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

That old Christmas favorite, ‘Die Hard,’ plays in Moscow

Is “Die Hard” (R, 1988) a Christmas movie? Find out for yourself when it is screened at 7 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The showing is part of the theater’s Festive Flicks series. Tickets are $8, and $1 of each ticket will be donated to charity.