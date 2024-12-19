Sections
Local NewsDecember 19, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Moscow Artwalk highlights another batch of artists

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Moscow Artwalk will come to several locations throughout downtown starting at 4 P.M. TODAY. Locations including RE/MAX Connections, Moscow Chamber of Commerce + Visitor Center, One World Cafe, Pour Company, Moscow Food Co-op, Tapped and Moscow Contemporary. Moscow Artwalk takes place every third Thursday from October through May. More information is available at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

