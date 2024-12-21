Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Christmas Cantata marks 53rd year today

The Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church presents “Heaven’s Perfect Gift,” the 53rd annual Christmas Cantata, starting at 4 P.M. TODAY at 1212 19th St., in Lewiston. There will be caroling, performances by a choir and a reception with light refreshments afterward in the Fellowship Hall.