Local NewsDecember 21, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Christmas Cantata marks 53rd year today

The Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church presents “Heaven’s Perfect Gift,” the 53rd annual Christmas Cantata, starting at 4 P.M. TODAY at 1212 19th St., in Lewiston. There will be caroling, performances by a choir and a reception with light refreshments afterward in the Fellowship Hall.

Lighted Boat Parade hits Snake River

The Christmas Lighted Boat Parade on the Snake River will start at 5 P.M. TODAY. It will start at Hells Gate Marina. Those interested in registering their boat for the parade are asked to call RiverView Marina at (208) 746-1412, or stop by its location at 711 Snake River Ave., Lewiston.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

