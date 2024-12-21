Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Christmas Cantata marks 53rd year today
The Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church presents “Heaven’s Perfect Gift,” the 53rd annual Christmas Cantata, starting at 4 P.M. TODAY at 1212 19th St., in Lewiston. There will be caroling, performances by a choir and a reception with light refreshments afterward in the Fellowship Hall.
Lighted Boat Parade hits Snake River
The Christmas Lighted Boat Parade on the Snake River will start at 5 P.M. TODAY. It will start at Hells Gate Marina. Those interested in registering their boat for the parade are asked to call RiverView Marina at (208) 746-1412, or stop by its location at 711 Snake River Ave., Lewiston.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.