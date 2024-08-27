Sections
Local NewsDecember 22, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Lewiston Center Christmas Market open for last-minute shoppers

The Lewiston Center Christmas Market will have its final session of the season from NOON TO 5 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston Center Mall, 1810 19th Ave. There will be 40-plus vendors selling a variety of items. There is no entry fee.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ plays at Moscow theater

The Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” (PG, 1946) will be screened twice TODAY AT 4 P.M. AND 7 P.M. at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children. There will be free hot cocoa, live music preshow and Santa will make an appearance. Another showing is planned at 7 P.M. MONDAY.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

