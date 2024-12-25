Sections
Local NewsDecember 25, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Christmas arrives — hopefully it’s merry

To the delight of the young, and the young at heart, Christmas Day is TODAY. Exchange gifts, enjoy festive food and drink, and, most importantly, spend time with family and friends. And if you just have to get out of the house, the Winter Spirit lights display at Locomotive Park in downtown Lewiston will shine bright from 4:30-7:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. TO 1 A.M. The fireplace and music will be on from 4:30-10 P.M.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

