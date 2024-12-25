Happenings

To the delight of the young, and the young at heart, Christmas Day is TODAY. Exchange gifts, enjoy festive food and drink, and, most importantly, spend time with family and friends. And if you just have to get out of the house, the Winter Spirit lights display at Locomotive Park in downtown Lewiston will shine bright from 4:30-7:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. TO 1 A.M. The fireplace and music will be on from 4:30-10 P.M.

