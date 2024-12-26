Happenings

The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, in partnership with John’s Alley, will have several showings of the films in the Star Wars original trilogy THIS WEEK, with a showing of “A New Hope” set for 7 TONIGHT and “The Empire Strikes Back” at 7 P.M. FRIDAY. A full trilogy marathon is set for SATURDAY, beginning with “A New Hope” at 1:30 P.M., “The Empire Strikes Back” at 4 P.M. and “Return of the Jedi” at 7 P.M. Tickets to see the full trilogy (in whatever configuration suits your fancy) are $20 and can be purchased online at kenworthypac.square.site.

