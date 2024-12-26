Sections
Local NewsDecember 26, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Kenworthy to host marathon showing of Star Wars original trilogy this week

The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, in partnership with John’s Alley, will have several showings of the films in the Star Wars original trilogy THIS WEEK, with a showing of “A New Hope” set for 7 TONIGHT and “The Empire Strikes Back” at 7 P.M. FRIDAY. A full trilogy marathon is set for SATURDAY, beginning with “A New Hope” at 1:30 P.M., “The Empire Strikes Back” at 4 P.M. and “Return of the Jedi” at 7 P.M. Tickets to see the full trilogy (in whatever configuration suits your fancy) are $20 and can be purchased online at kenworthypac.square.site.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

