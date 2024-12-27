Sections
Local NewsDecember 27, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Collection of nativities continues this week

A display of Dennis Ohrtman’s collection of nativities will be open to the public from 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Historical Society’s facilities, 306 Third St., Lewiston. The collection includes more than 400 nativities. Admission is $6, or free for members of the historical society. The display will run through JAN. 9, but won’t be open every day. A full schedule can be found at bit.ly/3VBoQJ4.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

