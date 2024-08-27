Sections
December 29, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

City league volleyball registration starts Monday

Registration opens MONDAY for the city of Lewiston’s Winter Adult Coed Volleyball League. This league consists of a 10-match season and concludes with a single-elimination tournament. Teams will be separated by skill level. Matches take place on Sunday and Monday evenings at Jenifer Middle School, the Boys and Girls Club Schweitzer Clubhouse Gym and Fenton Gym. Participants register as teams. Early bird runs from MONDAY THROUGH JAN. 12, and general registration will be from JAN. 13-26. Matches will start following a managers’ meeting JAN. 29. The cost is $180 per team and teams must be registered in person at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

